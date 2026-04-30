Lungu Family Welcomes Ruling on Body Transfer to AVBOB Mortuary

The Lungu family spokesperson described today’s Pretoria High Court ruling as a necessary step to clear misunderstandings and move forward, while noting that the main battle over burial rights is still before the Supreme Court.

He said the family had challenged the unauthorised movement of the late president’s body and welcomed the decision to place it at a mutually agreed AVBOB mortuary in Pretoria East, with access limited strictly to immediate family members.

Any other party seeking access must first apply to the court with notice to the family.