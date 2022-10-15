LUNGU IS ELIGIBLE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS SAYS NICKSON CHILANGWA ON HIS PARTY FACEBOOK PAGE
PF Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has announced that Former President Edgar Lungu is qualified to contest as PF president and also Zambia’s president in 2026.
Chilangwa has announced that so far Edgar Lungu has shown interest to contest as PF leader and contest the 2026 General election.
Others eyeing PF as announced by Chilangwa include; Henry MWENJENGA also known as Emmanuel Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili, Joe MALANJI, Given Lubinda, Bowman Lusambo and Stephen Kampyongo among others- koswe
Take him to the national museum in Livingstone. Not the presidency please
If Lungu qualifies to stand for 2026 that also means my dog qualifies for 2026 presidential elections
Is that the same man who claimed to have resigned from active politics in the letter to the SC? Was it just a ploy to get the benefits as usual in a corrupt way?
And this idiot who has imposed himself as Lungu’s spokesidiot, does he know the implications of his vomits? Bushe kanshi, aya masushi ni kwi yafuma mwe bantu? Up to now the idiots do not know what hit them in August 2021. Stupid idiots.