LUNGU IS ELIGIBLE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS SAYS NICKSON CHILANGWA ON HIS PARTY FACEBOOK PAGE

PF Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has announced that Former President Edgar Lungu is qualified to contest as PF president and also Zambia’s president in 2026.

Chilangwa has announced that so far Edgar Lungu has shown interest to contest as PF leader and contest the 2026 General election.

Others eyeing PF as announced by Chilangwa include; Henry MWENJENGA also known as Emmanuel Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili, Joe MALANJI, Given Lubinda, Bowman Lusambo and Stephen Kampyongo among others- koswe