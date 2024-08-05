Lungu is my former student of Journalism at Evelyn Hone, he must know me better – Hamasaka



STATE House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says former president Edgar Lungu is his former student of Journalism at Evelyn Hone College who should know his character better .





Commenting on Lungu’s sentiments that Hamasaka should be investigated as one of the alleged abductors of Petauke Central law maker Emmanuel Banda, Hamasaka stated that it was heartbreaking to have a whole former president commenting on matters of hearsay and falsehoods when he even regards himself as a top notch lawyer.



Hamasaka said as a former lecturer to Lungu, he is of the view that the former president should know his character better noting that dragging his name in the Jay Jay saga is unfair.



“Our former president Edgar Lungu should know me better. Ba Lungu was my student at Evelyn Hone College, yes our former president Edgar Lungu was my student doing part time Journalism. We went out even late hours together and he knows my character very well, work then home, those close to ba Lungu please ask him if he was not in my class.”



“Same with Emmanuel Mwamba and many others in the PF leadership. Remember PF and UPND were at one time in an alliance ahead of the 2011 elections then we couldn’t agree on the candidate. Please don’t provoke me I can say a lot, When we keep quiet on these issues and you continue with your propaganda, don’t think we are stupid,” lamented Hamasaka.



He added that as a top notch lawyer, the former president claims to be, mentioning the State House specialist in such an incident is prejudicial as the matter is in court.



“I have personally lodged a complaint before law enforcement agencies on this matter because I have NEVER met JJ Banda in my life. I challenge our former President to ask JJ Banda if has ever met me in his life. Let him stop inciting hooliganism against me and my family. People can harm me based on his falsehoods,” he explained.



Hamasaka further stated that it was unfair for our Lungu to keep dragging President Hichilema on the Jay Jay issue as the Head of State had nothing to do with the matter.



“And a reminder to our former President that he no longer enjoys immunity on matters committed outside State House,” he added.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 5, 2024