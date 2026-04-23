🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | Lungu Remains Case: What the New Court Document Says — And Why It Matters





It is confirmed, the Zambian government relocated the body of former President Edgar Lungu with the support of South African authorities on Wednesday. However, confusion over the legal status of the remains of Lungu has now shifted to paperwork again.

At the centre of the debate is a claim by family lawyer Makebi Zulu that “the Supreme Court has given us a stay,” alongside a circulating document many online users have begun to scrutinise closely.





This scrutiny is not misplaced.



A careful reading of the document shows that it is not from the Supreme Court of Appeal. The heading is explicit: “IN THE HIGH COURT OF SOUTH AFRICA (GAUTENG DIVISION, PRETORIA).” This alone contradicts the public claim that the order originates from the apex court. No reference to the Supreme Court of Appeal appears anywhere in the document.





The structure of the document further complicates the narrative.



It opens with the phrase “in the urgent ex parte application of…” followed by the names of the applicants, including members of the Lungu family. This is legal language used when a party is approaching the court urgently, often without the other side present at the initial stage. In simple terms, this indicates an application, not a concluded appeal.





However, the situation is not entirely one-sided.



Within the same document, there is a section that reads “It is ordered that…”, followed by directives including the return of the remains to Two Mountains Funeral Parlour and a requirement for the governments involved to “show cause” why they should not be cited for contempt of court. This means a judge did grant interim relief.





Here is where precision becomes important.



This is an interim High Court order, not a final ruling. The document itself confirms this by setting a return date of 21 May 2026, when the matter will be heard fully. Until then, the order operates temporarily. It is designed to pause events, not to resolve the dispute.





Even the stamp on the document has become part of the debate.



Online observers have pointed out that the visible marking is from a Registrar or Judge’s Secretary, not a formal appellate endorsement. That observation is accurate in part. Such stamps confirm that a document has been processed within the High Court system. They do not, on their own, elevate the document to a Supreme Court judgment.





This is where the grey area sits.



The document is not merely a filing, as some critics have suggested. It goes beyond that by containing a judge’s directive. But it is also not a Supreme Court order, as claimed publicly. It is a High Court urgent application that has produced a temporary order, pending a full hearing.





This distinction explains the rapid shift in messaging.



Earlier in the day, Diamond TV Zambia and PF-aligned KBN TV carried claims that the body had been “moved” or “gone missing.” Hours later, after Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha clarified that the transfer was executed under the August 2025 High Court ruling, the response moved into the legal arena, producing this urgent application and interim order.





Kabesha’s position remains grounded in that earlier judgment: the High Court had already ruled that the remains be handed to the Zambian government after the family’s appeal process lapsed. This legal foundation has not yet been overturned. What has happened now is that it has been temporarily challenged and paused, not nullified.





So where does this leave the matter? Legally, three things are true at the same time.



The original High Court judgment in favour of the Zambian government still exists.

An urgent High Court application has been filed by the family. A temporary order has been issued to hold the situation until a full hearing.





Everything else is interpretation.



What the public is witnessing is not a concluded legal victory by either side, but an active legal contest, with both procedural manoeuvres and public messaging shaping perception in real time.





For readers, the takeaway is simple but important.



There is no confirmed Supreme Court ruling reversing the situation. There is a High Court interim order triggered by an urgent application. And the final position will only be determined when the court hears the matter in full.



Until then, caution is not just advisable. It is necessary.



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