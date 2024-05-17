Lungu says prosecution of hate speech crimes is ethnic injustice

FORMER president Edgar Lungu has branded the prosecution of some of his supporters for hate speech as retrogressive regionalism that undermines “One Zambia, One Nation”.

In a statement on his Facebook page yesterday, Lungu cited the case of 30-year old PF cadre Jackson Chama who is serving a one year jail sentence for hate speech.

In February this year, Chama went ballistic on Tiktok where he declared the people of Southern Province unfit for government positions.

In the rant, Chama charged that; “no youth from Southern Province will be allowed to take up any government positions in the future because southerners are incapable to run the country as seen by your elders who have ruined your chances by their failure to run the nation. So If we just hear that you are from Southern, we will not give you a chance.”

“So your Elder brother who is currently sitting will be the first and last. Once he leaves, it’s over for you all, so if it is working, you are better off starting now while your elder is still ruling. Better you join the OP, Zambia Police, Army now because once we come, you are all gone, we will chase you,” spewed Chama in his video.

Acting on a report by an aggrieved person in Kalomo District, police moved in arrested Chama who was in charge of TikTok account “@JacksonChama2” for the violation Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, a law designed to silence the digital sirens of hate.

Chama readily pleaded guilty and was handed a one jail term.

Lungu also cited the case of vulgar Tiktoker ‘Why Me’ who is detained in Livingstone on hate speech charges as well as the conviction of Chishimba Kambwili who resorted to anti-Tonga tribalism in the run up to the 2021 elections as examples of “ethnic injustice”.

Without discussing or condemning the utterances of the three people he cited in his statement Lungu said their prosecution was tribal.

Although runway opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has an active court case of Hate Speech against the Bemba speaking people, Lungu claimed that government was creating an impression that the crime was only being committed against the Tonga speaking people while other tribes have never suffered similar injuries.

“What we are witnessing today is retrogressive regionalism that undermines “One Zambia, One Nation,” Lungu stated.

“By tolerating this ethnic injustice, President Hakainde Hichilema is sowing a bad seed that may germinate into tribal violence and regional conflict soon or later. Any responsible president in State House should know that “this targeted ethnic oppression and tribal discrimination is recipe for political trouble for Zambia in future,” Lungu added.

He said as a former president and opposition leader, he would be guilty of a greater crime or sin if he remained silent in the face of “such atrocities against our people, against our Zambian constitution”.

“By remaining silent “you are creating a monster in President HH that will bite everyone soon or later”. As a Zambian, please, speak out against this form of divisive nationalism and political injustice,” said Lungu

By Elesani Phiri

Kalemba