LUNGU SHOULD BE CAREFUL

…he’s myopic that some PF leaders are leading him towards doom – Chipango

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

EDGAR Lungu is myopic and blind to reality that PF leaders are still misleading him, says Keegan Chipango.

The former civic leader says President Hakainde Hichilema has been treating Lungu with kid gloves.

He charges that those who “stole during the PF regime are the ones surrounding Edgar Lungu for some form of protection”.

Chipango told The Mast that some former PF leaders are misleading the former head of state just as they did in and prior to the 2021 presidential and general elections.

“Edgar Lungu should be careful and look around himself. He should ask himself if the people that surround him are genuinely advising him. Do they mean well for him or just finding him to be a useful friend. This group that is surrounding him has made him lose genuine friends like Potipher Tembo. Why do I say so? Edgar Lungu was cheated in 2021, he should be having second thoughts about these people,” Chipango said.

“They are again misleading him. Giving him false information, propaganda, feeding him on lies. Right now Lungu’s image is dented. Even if others are pretending to sympathise with him, at night they celebrate. They have used Lungu against himself. He is being used against himself. Edgar Lungu is myopic and blind to reality. That is the problem with him. He likes to trust people who are not trustworthy.”

He said in 2021 he told then vice-president Inonge Wina when she visited his late father William Chipango who was unwell at his farm in Livingstone that Lungu was not going to win the elections.

“I was hated for that advise,” Chipango said.

He warned Lungu that some PF leaders are leading him towards doom.

Chipango said with what was happening currently, no one can win an election against President Hichilema.

He said the opposition was busy insulting the Head of State and not engaging in any progressive debate.

“Those going to Lungu are those that stole and they are using him to protect themselves. Others want to dent his name so that they can win the PF elections knowing that if he (Lungu) announced that he would stand they cannot win. So they are creating a feud between HH and Lungu so that he is completely out of the scene,” Chipango charged.

He said the issue of US $400,000, before police that has brought a spotlight on the former first lady Esther Lungu, was an embarrassment to the Lungu family.

Chipango added that President Hichilema who has always been accused of persecuting PF leaders was having the last laugh.

He said PF leaders and some lawyers are not advising Lungu correctly over the current saga involving his wife.

“Who between the two, [Lungu and HH], has mistreated the other most? HH is the current President, he has a lot of power he can use but he has been treating Lungu with kid gloves. If HH hated Lungu as they say he would have taken action immediately he become President,” said Chipango.