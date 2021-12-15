By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THE PF left a lot of rubbish which needs to be cleaned up by President Hakainde Hichilema, says Winnerson Ng’uni.

The immediate past Southern Province UPND secretary said former president Edgar Lungu carried the confusion from the PF convention soon after the death of Michael Sata into his governance style until August 12, 2021.

“I say so in that if you look at the PF convention that was held to choose the successor to Michael Sata, the PF members instead of secret ballot had to raise their hands. Others raised their elbows and legs and that was a total confusion and Edgar Lungu was elected as PF president,” he said. “After that, Lungu turned this country into a total mess. It was a total mess. He and the PF left a lot of rubbish which needs to be cleaned up by President Hakainde Hichilema.”

Ng’uni said Lungu divided the nation by appointing people to serve in his administration from mainly two regions.

“If you look at his cabinet it was tribal. So I plead with Zambians to be patient with President Hichilema as he selects people to work on his behalf to serve us. As HH says, it is us who are appointing them to serve us,” he said. “We had a time in the PF where ministers were being changed nearly every month and permanent secretaries moved from one ministry to another. Do we want that now? And also if you look at Nelson Mandela, after 27 years in prison, to be president it was not easy and selecting people to serve South Africans was not easy.”

Ng’uni argued that President Hichilema’s appointments were thorough.

“Look at the appointments made by Lungu in 2016 and look at HH’s appointments and tell me what you see. He has taken into consideration all the regions. So I don’t see the basis of complaints. He is being thorough,” said Ng’uni. “I think, those appointed, they will perform to the expectations of the people. HH has said whatever is to be done needs to be done to the expectations of the Zambian people and not to work for their pockets.”