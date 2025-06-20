Lungu was a bad president, but even bad people have rights- Hopewell Chinono

Hopewell Chinono Continues;



This is my last word on this sad issue. African leaders and their fanatic supporters are embarrassing.

Hichilema ran on a ticket to respect human rights. It is Lungu’s human right to choose who comes to his funeral and who presides over his burial.



Every African with a brain knows that many people have said, nhingi handimude panhamo yangu.





Lungu was now a private citizen, not a president. He was a bad president, but even bad people have rights.



Hakainde and his fanatics are showing that African leaders are all the same once they get into power. What is so hard about respecting the wishes of the dead?

Even if Zambia has a tradition to bury presidents at a particular place, it is Lungu’s right to choose otherwise, just as Mugabe did. We should never say, “Because Lungu treated HH this way, it is okay for his family not to be listened to.”





It is a fundamental principle of human rights that individuals, even former leaders, have the right to decide on matters concerning their own funeral arrangements and burial.





Human rights should be accorded to all, regardless of whether we like them or not. If I become president today, I would respect Mnangagwa’s rights, and simply take him to court to return the billions he took. After that, he can do what he wants.





Respecting the wishes of the deceased is a widely recognised ethical and cultural norm, regardless of political rivalries.





True leadership is shown not in seizing power over the dead, but in honouring their dignity and upholding the rights that define our shared humanity.