GUEST ARTICLE: Lungu was betrayed by his own inner circle



By Josh Godwin Musuku



The narrative that Edgar Lungu “died an abused man” is a gross oversimplification meant to deflect accountability from those who truly failed him—his own inner circle. The reality is this: Lungu had multiple opportunities to retire with dignity, but his handlers and power-hungry allies in the PF and Tonse Alliance refused to let him go.







After losing the 2021 elections, Lungu initially stepped b

ack—only for his party to drag him back into the fray, even when his health was clearly failing. The Constitutional Court ruled him ineligible for 2026, yet PF leaders forced him to reclaim party presidency from Miles Sampa just a month before his death, knowing full well he was ill and constitutionally barred. Why? Because to them, Lungu wasn’t a leader—he was a brand to exploit for political relevance and financial gain.





Changala’s attempt to blame the current government is disingenuous. If Lungu was “abused,” it was by those who kept parading him as a pawn in their power games—not by a system that upheld constitutional term limits.

Had his so-called loyalists allowed him a true retirement—free from political manipulation—he might have spent his final years in peace, not in unnecessary legal and political battles.



Kalemba June 7, 2025