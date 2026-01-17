‎LUNGU WAS ENJOYING WHISKEY KUMA LODGE – STATE HOUSE

‎… while HH is working at his farm



‎While some former presidents were enjoying whiskey and playing pool in Mfuwe Lodges, President Hakainde Hichilema is at his farm in Choma working, State House has charged.



‎And Hamasaka has questioned those arguing that President Hichilema had overstayed in Choma, Southern Province, to mention where Mfuwe was where Lungu used to spend his long holidays.



‎In an interview yesterday, State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka expressed irritation with what he described as “pettiness” over sentiments questioning why President Hakainde Hichilema

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-was-enjoying-whiskey-kuma-lodge-state-house-while-hh-is-working-at-his-farm/

