LUNGU WAS ENJOYING WHISKEY KUMA LODGE – STATE HOUSE
… while HH is working at his farm
While some former presidents were enjoying whiskey and playing pool in Mfuwe Lodges, President Hakainde Hichilema is at his farm in Choma working, State House has charged.
And Hamasaka has questioned those arguing that President Hichilema had overstayed in Choma, Southern Province, to mention where Mfuwe was where Lungu used to spend his long holidays.
In an interview yesterday, State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka expressed irritation with what he described as “pettiness” over sentiments questioning why President Hakainde Hichilema
