LUNGU’S BODY NOT MOVED SAYS FAMILY!



The family of former President Edgar Lungu has dismissed as fake news reports suggesting that his remains may have been secretly moved to Spain amid ongoing talks with the Zambian government over his burial site.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said the family will not dignify such reports with a response.



Mr. Lungu died in South Africa on June 5, 2025, and issues surrounding his burial site remain unresolved.





Although the Pretoria High Court ordered that his body be repatriated to Zambia for a state funeral, the Lungu family has appealed against the decision, arguing that it disregards the family’s wishes.





Their decision has stalled the repatriation process, even as formal talks with the Zambian government continue.



As of August 20, 2025, Mr. Lungu’s body was still being kept at Two Mountains Burial Services in South Africa.





In a letter to both the family and the Zambian government, the company confirmed that the late President’s remains have been in storage pending resolution of the dispute.





It further cautioned that while the body has been embalmed, extended storage could, over time, lead to certain signs of deterioration.



Diamond TV