LUNGU’S BODY NOW DETERIORATING SAYS MORGUE KEEPING THE REMAINS

TWO MOUNTAINS FUNERAL COMPANY WARNS OF DETERIORATING RISKS TO ECL’S BODY DUE TO PROLONGED STORAGE





By KBN TV Staff Reporter



A South African funeral company keeping the body of Zambia’s late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has raised concern over the prolonged court battles delaying his burial, warning that the extended storage period could soon compromise the condition of the remains.





In a letter seen by KBN TV dated 11th August, 2025, addressed to both the Lungu family and the Zambian government, Two Mountain Burial Services Ltd expresses worry at the timeframe in which the matter is being finalized.





A company legal Department representative Johan Furstenberg has particularly noted that while the body remains well preserved for now, the risk of deterioration is increasing with time.





Mr Furstenberg explains that although the late president’s body is embalmed and in good condition, preserved in line with standard operating procedures, long-term storage may eventually result in visible signs of deterioration.





He has therefore urged the two parties to treat its finalisation as a matter of priority to avoid any adverse impact on the dignity of the deceased given the sensitivity of the matter.





Mr Furstenberg has further disclosed that Two Mountain Burial Services is considering engaging a pathologist and an embalmer to provide an expert opinion on the expected condition of the body under prolonged storage.





He is however seeking clarity on whether costs associated with such services would be reimbursed by both parties in the dispute.





Former President Lungu died on 5th June, 2025 and his remains have been in storage in South Africa pending the outcome of ongoing legal disputes between his family and the Zambian government over his final resting place.-KBN