Lungu’s delayed burial haunts Makebi’s presidential bid



THE delayed burial of former president Edgar Lungu has haunted the presidential bid of his lawyer and family spokesperson, Makebi Zulu.





Lungu remains unburied five months after his death in a South African hospital, and now some people blame Zulu for the delay.





Despite Zulu explaining that he was only a family spokesperson who merely communicated the wishes of the family, the comments section of his presidential campaign posts is usually flooded with comments about Lungu’s remains and the delayed burial with others even calling him “Malukula”.





Yesterday, exactly five months since Lungu’s death, Makebi took to his Facebook page to complain about load shedding, while promising to “restore power to the people” if elected.



He criticised government over the energy crisis, blaming it for what he termed as poor management of electricity exports.





He also vowed to revive the “abandoned”nuclear project if people voted for him.



However, instead of receiving applause from his followers, the comment section, which attracted over 1,500 comments came under fire, criticising Zulu’s timing and questioning his priorities.





Most of the comments if not all, were about how Makebi had turned himself into an international malukulu (mortician) instead of concentrating on his law career.



UPND media consultant Oliver Shalala was also part of the netizens that questioned the lawyer’s timing.





“Today marks five months since ECL died. Don’t you think you should have used the day to update the nation on that issue and not posting about campaigns?” Shalala wrote.



“I thought you posting about the burial of Edgar???” reacted Yahya Conde.





“As Zambians we are proud of having an international mortuary attendant, putting Zambia on the map,” wrote another follower, Moses Kalumbeta.



“The way I pay attention to read I thought you are telling us about the remaining body,” said Nathan.





“Let’s talk about burial first please, not politics,” added John Mabona.



“Our friends are blessed. Legal Counsel and Certified Malukula,” commented Agnes Wamundila.





“If the issue of burial has not been resolved, do you think you can work on load shedding?” questioned Fannety Moonga.



“Eh eh… I was so sure you would say something about Edgar Lungu especially that today marks exactly five months! Is this a sign that you have moved on?” wondered Kay.





“Have you buried your boss already?” asked Mutende Dokani.



Another follower, Charles, advised Makebi to handle the burial before politics.





“First of all, I respect your political opinion. Secondly, ain’t you concerned about the body of ECL? Kindly finish the race of ECL before joining the political thing, with all due respect.”



Many others wrote, “Malukula,” in reference to the ongoing burial delay.



Kalemba, November 6, 2025