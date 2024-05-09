LUNGU’S PF/UKWA FACTION TO EXPEL SUNDAY CHANDA

The Disciplinary Committee of the illegal PF/UKWA Edgar Lungu faction has resolved to expel PF Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda and others for what Lungu calls noncompliance with the “party constitution”.

The Committee, comprising Lungu, Honourables N’gambi, Kazhila, Kampyongo, Sumaili, Tchili, and Kavumbu Hakachima, resolved to expel Chanda and others for what they described as breaches of the party constitution and conduct likely to bring the party into disrepute and make party activities difficult.

“The meeting of the Central Committee held on May 4th, 2024, issued a directive instructing the Disciplinary Committee to expedite matters currently pending before it and to further advise the Mr Edgar Lungu on the appropriate action to be taken against other senior members of the Party,” read the leaked statement signed by Chairman KMG Chisanga.

Others facing expulsion include Davison Mun’gandu, Robert Chabinga, Anthony Mumba, and Jonathan Daka.

Allegations against them include cooperation and collaboration with the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema, aligning with PF legitimate President Miles Sampa, and failure to exculpate themselves.

Well-placed sources also suggest that Bwalya Ng’andu and Vincent Mwale are on the watch list for expulsion due to alleged insubordination.

The Disciplinary Committee has been given seven days to report back to the Central Committee.

However, all these decisions are null and void because Miles Sampa led PF is one and only recognised PF leader with Chabinga as leader of opposition in Parliament having replaced Brian Mundubile.- Koswe