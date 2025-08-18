Lungu’s repatriation case back in court!

The matter relating to the burial site of former President Edgar Lungu is back in the Pretoria High Court today, August 18, 2025.

The court is expected to hear a leave-to-appeal application filed by the Lungu family against the earlier judgment that ordered Mr. Lungu’s body to be repatriated to Zambia for a state funeral.

The family has argued that the court did not respect their wish for Mr. Lungu’s funeral not to be presided over by President Hakainde Hichilema.

At the last hearing, the family, through their lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, requested an adjournment after informing the court that discussions were underway with the Zambian government.

Mr. Ngcukaitobi said both parties had agreed to stand down the application until today, August 18, 2025, and that the court would be informed if the talks succeeded.

However, later that same day, the Lungu family filed an urgent application in the Constitutional Court of South Africa seeking to overturn the High Court’s decision to allow the repatriation for a state funeral.

In an affidavit, former First Lady Esther Lungu argued that no one should be compelled to bury their loved one according to the dictates of the State.

On August 8, 2025, the Zambian government won a legal battle against the Lungu family, securing an order for Mr. Lungu’s body to be handed over to Zambian authorities for a state funeral, following his death on June 5, 2025.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the family applied for leave to appeal, which effectively halted the repatriation process.

This means the order cannot be implemented until the appeal is concluded.

