Lunte MP Challenges UPND Government Over Concealed Auditor General’s Report on ZAMSA Scandal



Lusaka | July 2025



Lunte Member of Parliament, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, on Tuesday stirred debate in the National Assembly after raising what he described as an urgent matter of public importance without notice, directed at the Vice President. The matter relates to alleged corruption at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA), which has been under the spotlight following revelations published by Digas Newspaper over the past two days.





In his address to Speaker of the National Assembly, Madam Nelly Mutti, Hon. Kafwaya questioned why findings of a forensic audit conducted by the Auditor General through PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have not been tabled before Parliament as required by law. The audit reportedly exposes serious corruption-related transactions at ZAMSA, an institution critical to the country’s healthcare delivery.





“Madam Speaker, transparency and accountability are hallmarks of good leadership. We know what the opposite looks like. Where has accountability gone in this UPND government? Where has transparency gone under this UPND government?” Kafwaya asked.





He further lamented that, instead of being submitted to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) or other relevant oversight bodies as per established procedure, the findings of this report are now being indirectly revealed to the public through the media.





According to Hon. Kafwaya, the report is currently with law enforcement agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Hon. Jack Mwiimbu. He questioned whether the Vice President was in order to allow such sensitive reports to bypass Parliament’s oversight mechanisms.





“Is our Honor, the Vice President, in order to let the Auditor General’s report revelations start coming from newspapers instead of coming through PAC?” he pressed.





However, Speaker Mutti ruled that Hon. Kafwaya should utilize other available avenues to bring the issue formally before Parliament.





Despite the Speaker’s ruling, Hon. Kafwaya’s intervention has once again reignited public debate over the UPND government’s handling of corruption cases and the transparency of its accountability processes.