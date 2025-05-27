Lunte MP Slams UPND’s Governance Style of Chibe Chibe



Lusaka | May 27, 2025



Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya has criticized the United Party for National Development (UPND) for governing the country in a reckless and unpatriotic manner which he referred to as “Chibe Chibe”.





Hon. Kafwaya described “Chibe Chibe” as a dangerous style of governance marked by irrationality, disregard for norms, and a venomous rebuttal of truth.



He states that UPND’s approach to critical national issues lacks transparency, consultation, and adherence to the rule of law.





“Chibe Chibe is bad governance,” the former Minister stated. “Good governance adheres to norms, standards, ethics, laws and best practices. What UPND is practicing is anything but.”





Hon. Kafwaya pointed to the government’s insistence on pursuing a controversial executive-driven constitutional amendment proposal, despite widespread stakeholder rejection. He argued that the proposal lacked sufficient consultation and had not undergone adequate analysis regarding its potential consequences.





The Lunte lawmaker also cited what he termed as “illegal audits” in the defense sector, the retention of what he called an “illegal Auditor General”, and the continued occupancy of the Speaker’s position by a person whose legitimacy, he said, is already under legal question.





“These things don’t seem to matter to UPND. This is Chibe Chibe governance,” he said.



In his critique, the Lunte Strongman also took issue with two major economic decisions: the transfer of 51% shares in Mopani Copper Mines to a foreign investor and the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway project.





“You cannot give away shares of a Zambian mine without the investor paying a single ngwee,” he charged, further alleging that existing toll gates had been handed over to parties not directly involved in the construction or funding of the road project.





“I wish to recommend for UPND to abandon this Chibe Chibe sort of conducting public business,” he added.

Lunte Lawmaker Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya writes:::



CHIBE CHIBE – THE UPND WAY OF GOVERNING



And they are bitter with truth.



Look at the irrationality

Look at the irrelevance

Look at the venomous rebuttal of truth



It’s indeed Chibe Chibe!



To be honest, Chibe Chibe is bad governance. Good governance adheres to norms, standards, ethics, laws and best practices.





Why should UPND go ahead with that executive driven constitutional amendment proposal, even though stakeholders have rejected it for many reasons including want of threshold on consultation and analysis for potential ramifications? It is this same Chibe Chibe.



It was the same on illegal audits of defense sections as it has been on the maintenance of an illegal Auditor General. We even have an illegal speaker of the National Assembly where a court judgement exists – all these do not matter to UPND in the governance style of Chibe Chibe.





Reverse the gifting away of 51% shares of Mopani Copper Mines. You can not give away shares of a Zambian mine to a foreign investor without that investor paying not even one ngwee to the original owners of the mine. This is audacious UPNDs Chibe Chibe.





Reverse the Lusaka Ndola Dual Carriage Way deal with that consortium company. The road has not been done yet, but you have given away existing toll gates. The people you have given toll gates are not the ones building the road, they are not the ones funding the road, they have just come from somewhere and are put in between. Chibe Chibe.





I wish to recommend for UPND to abandon this Chibe Chibe sort of conducting public business. This will help both Government and the people. Abandoning this audacity can only be beneficial to the nation, it does not matter how irrationally UPND views this.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK26.05.2025