LUNTE MP WARNS ONGOING PARLIAMENTARY PROCEEDINGS RISK LEGAL CHALLENGE

By Leah Ngoma

Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has warned that ongoing parliamentary business could face legal challenges in future, citing concerns over the continued presence of lawmakers who defected from opposition parties to the ruling UPND.

Speaking when he featured on the Tuesday’s edition of Let The People Talk program on Phoenix FM, Mr. Kafwaya said the legitimacy of key decisions being made in Parliament may be questioned, as the constitution requires that members of Parliament who defect from the parties that sponsored them should vacate their seats.

Mr. Kafwaya has noted with concern that despite this provision, some lawmakers who publicly crossed over have remained in the house.

He explained that his concern extends to critical business currently being transacted in parliament, including the consideration of bills, adoption of reports and the 2026 supplementary budget.

Mr. Kafwaya has warned that if the matter is taken to court, there is a risk that decisions made during this period could be nullified, potentially reversing legislative progress and affecting governance.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kafwaya says the cancellation of the Rightscon 2026 Conference in Zambia was not surprising, arguing that the country was an unsuitable destination for such a gathering under the current circumstances.

He says the choice of Zambia to host a conference focused on human rights was misguided, citing concerns over existing cyber laws, ongoing arrests on charges such as sedition, and what he described as increasing restrictions on civil liberties.

PHOENIX NEWS