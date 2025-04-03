Lusaka Archdiocese Breathes Fire Against Proposed Constitutional Amendments
…Stop the Nonsense and Public Theatrics, Abandon unplanned and unbudgeted for constitutional amendments and concentrate on national development…
The Archdiocese of Lusaka Presbyteral Council has noted with dismay and concern the endemic ploy by government to distract the general populace from salient and pressing national issues using amongst other strategies, the proposed constitutional amendments.
We urge government to reconsider
and desist from this culture of political charlatanism of distracting the citizenry on pressing national issues such as the high cost of living, crippling energy crisis, food insecurity, youth unemployment, divisive politics, reduced revenues from the mining sector, increasing arrests and unlawful detention of opposition politicians, selective fight against corruption, nepotism,lack of medicines and deplorable state of health facilities etc.
Therefore, constitutional amendment is not a national priority in the current context and time. It is rather a painful paradox of our times that a government which should be in the forefront of educating citizens on respecting the republican constitution, is the one in the forefront championing constitutional delinquency.
We urge government to abandon the proposed constitutional amendments forthwith and instead focus on addressing pressing national issues of the majority of Zambians who are facing deprivation due to policy discordance of the UPND led government.
Further, government is reminded that it was given the mandate to govern and not to change the constitution.
It must be stated that nowhere has it been
reported that this government has failed to function because of the current constitution. We need not remind this administration that they actively participated in the creation of the current constitution of 2016.
Simply put there is neither a constitutional crisis nor a compelling historical occasion or event to warrant the amending of the Republican constitution.
Truth be told, this government has failed to deliver on its political promises because of its own indisposition at law with an inclination to engage in political theatrics.
Government has misdirected its focus and efforts on attempts to create a UPND hegemony in Zambia’s socio-economnic and political system, through a systematic decimation of the opposition and institutions of governance.
The proposal to embark and invest resources in the unbudgeted and self-seeking constitutional amendments is a cruel act against the people of Zambia on the part of the UPND administration.
We therefore find it nonsensical that a party that actively campaigned against Bil Ten (10) is the same Party that intends to initiate constitutional amendments which they were initially opposed to while in opposition.
We submit to this administration that it re-evaluates and realigns its public policy priorities. In passing we also wish to advise government and its agents to desist from becoming agitated and angry when citizens remind them of their unfulfiled political promises which they made when they were in opposition.
Rather, they should engage in health and constructive dialogue on national issues. In short, we are appealing to the UPND administration to cease the political theatrics that have characterized its approach to governance by ensuring that it has its public policy priorities right. For now, we state to
government to abandon the proposed constitutional amendments until an appropriate time.
There’s nothing wrong in the proposed amendment of our constitution as well outlined in the roadmap shared to the citizens by the Minister of Justice.
The proposals are very progressive as it touches the delimitation of constituencies especially in North Western provinces whereby being one of the biggest Province it only have 12 or 13 constituencies while these other province have more 18 to 24 constituencies when e this process will greatly help this province to benefit from the National cake through CD.
The issue of youths and women increase in parliament. Through this process it will help to make sure that retain consitiences will have only women and yiuths to compete with each other through their respective parties so that whichever party wins, a youth or woman will go to parliament.
Confusion of 14 days presidential petition period. The work g days ha e to be clear if holiday and weekends are in that 14 days or not unlike the crooked way PF crooked handling of the 2016 case.
The issue of nominations during elections where if one participant withdraws you ha e to start afresh again thay is rubbish and stealing time and money from people. So there’s nothing wrong. iwee boss iwe.
Only those with 666 the nunber of the beast on their kasochz will be against this progress e move. Otherwise you as you remember the vehicle that your got from ZRA and was gotten away from you- ZRA vehicle which ended up in a girl friend of someone…
You are a very bad person who always like bringing confusion because your hatred of HH. But HH muntu saana. Nawucepa iweee BOSS IWEE- 666This number is for the beast.
The cost of living is being worked o even when your pay master Lungu stole alot and left country in kaloba.
Everything is working well
Bishop, you are actually wrong and your analysis clearly shows you don’t understand what is going on in the country. You choose to blind yourself despite the achievements this government has scored.
The problem with the church in Zambia is in being political thereby failing to maintain it’s lane. Surpringly even some elected councillors and oarliamentarians are deliberately failing to advise the clergy. Truth be told some Countituencies are too vast and need urgent splitting if CDF is to be adequate. Equally it’s too taxing for an MP to cover these vast constituencies and offer effective representation. Because the likes of Lusaka Bishop are not affected they speak from an uninformed position. It’s not in their place as unelected Citizens to seek to deraill national progress and their opposing views are just that , among the many competing views. This opposing should be on record for National discourse but not override National progress. Let the Parliamentarians who feel the pinch on the ground decide as per their constitutional mandate.
Wherever you see Bishop Alick Banda speaking, there is nothing he can breath apart from fire on this government. He hates HH more than the word and he wants the Catholic Church to do the same. Unfortunately things are not going his way, he is alone in that direction. Few weeks ago, HH was in Chikuni where he interacted well with Catholics there. Few days ago, HH met the Clergy during the Clergy prayer gathering, and HH encouraged the Clergy to preach love and unity in the country. Actually the Clergy could not hide their joy, they were very happy. Few days later, Bishop Banda is breathing fire, what’s wrong with this man? Is he not just tarnishing his image, that o Lusaka diocese and the Catholic Church as a hall. Too much politics in his head.
Ba Bishop torn your language understand were we are coming from as a nation and we’re are now? bye the way what’s wrong on dilimitetion of large constituencies for the serk of development in rural Zambian.