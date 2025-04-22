Lusaka business man dies day after wife’s birthday



THE sun has permanently set for 28 year old Lusaka business man, Orton Simusokwe who died on Friday after a short illness, leaving his wife without a partner a day after her birthday.



Mourners from all walks of life came to pay their last respects as Simusokwe, the proprietor of OMS Creative and Investment Hub as well as Irongate Luxury Motors, touched more than just his family but his community.



This morning the atmosphere was heavy, grief in abundance as women cried in unison while some men hid their emotions behind their sunglasses.



For some, their swollen and reddish eyes spoke the language that their mouths failed to speak as the deceased was being laid at Memorial Park this afternoon.



Simusokwe leaves behind a beautiful daughter and wife Catherine barely four years after getting married…



