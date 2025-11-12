LUSAKA CHIEFS BACK DELIMITATION, OTHER PROPOSALS IN BILL 7



LUSAKA Chiefs have submitted that they support the delimitation of constituencies, among other proposals contained in the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7.





Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mburuma has recommended that there should be a limit to the period of amending the Constitution, stating that if the Constitution is not amended 18 months before the end of a term, it should not be tampered with.





Making submissions on behalf of the chiefs to the Technical Committee, Monday, Chief Bunda Bunda said the number of constituencies should be increased to ensure fair, equitable and balanced representation and distribution of resources.





“The Lusaka chiefs are presenting a consolidated position. Of course, there will be other views that will be presented by the Royal Highnesses through written submissions to the Technical Committee. We have looked at the terms of reference and we are responding to the terms of reference.

The first term of reference is, of course, looking at the delimitation and delineation of constituencies and wards. The Royal Highnesses in Lusaka Province support the delimitation and delineation of constituencies and wards. We believe that the number of constituencies should be increased to at least ensure fair, equitable and balanced representation and distribution of resources. We know, for example, here in Lusaka Province that some constituencies are quite large, for example, Chongwe, Rufunsa and Kapiri,” he said.





“Terms of reference number 3.1.2 is looking at the promotion and enhancement of participation of women, youths and persons with disabilities. Your Royal Highnesses in Lusaka Province looked at this term of reference and are proposing or submitting that the Constitution should clearly state the participation of women, youths and persons with disabilities.

To this end, the chiefs are proposing that we change the system in which we do elections for the National Assembly, and the system they are proposing is a mixed Proportional Representation. This will comprise two parts: First Past the Post electoral system for members of parliament who will be contesting for constituency-based seats, that’s the first part; the second part [is the] Proportional Representation electoral system for women, youths and persons with disabilities. The chiefs are of the view that this arrangement will enhance the participation of women, youths and persons with disabilities”.





Chief Bunda said the chiefs also agreed that by-elections were costly, hence political parties where a vacancy was created in Parliament should elect a replacement.





“On by-elections, we agree, as chiefs of Lusaka Province, that it is costly to undertake by-elections. We are therefore recommending that when a vacancy in the National Assembly or in the council occurs, the political party that supported the member who held the seat shall elect a replacement.

We are aware that some seats may be held by independents, for those, there will be no option except to go for a by-election. On the number of nominated members of parliament, the chiefs are of the view that the number of nominated members of parliament should be increased. This will give the Head of State flexibility in appointing ministers because he will have a wider pool to consider that may not be easily available,” said Chief Bunda.





Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mburuma recommended that there should be a limit to the period of amending the Constitution.



“In addition to that is also the consideration of the time period of the amendments of the Constitution. I think we should have a limit in the sense that within the five years, if the constitution is not amended a year and a half before the end of the tenure of the five years, that it should not be tampered with because it stands to be a quick alteration, and I think we need more time to these important amendments, and solid time should be dedicated. We thought that we could just add a bit of that, thank you,” said Senior Chief Mburuma.



News Diggers