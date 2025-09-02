By CIC.



LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL RECORDS A DECREASE IN MARRIAGES IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.





Lusaka City Council (LCC) says that a total of one thousand, one hundred and six (1,106) marriages have been registered and legalized by the Lusaka City Council (LCC) in the second quarter of 2025.





The Local Authority says the figure represents a slight decrease of 59 marriages or 5.1% compared to the same period in 2024 when 1,165 marriages were legally conducted.





In a statement issued to RCV News today, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba has encouraged more couples to legalize their marriages, as the Council continues with its intensified mass sensitization efforts and public campaigns, highlighting the importance of legalized unions.





“LCC is working diligently to bridge the information gap by educating the public on how to marry legally through the Local Authority and in accordance with the Marriages Act, which has yielded positive results with more couples choosing to formalize their unions through legal channels”, said Ms. Mwamba.





Ms. Mwamba has encouraged all couples to follow the legal process and register their marriages to avoid future complications.





She further said legalized marriages offer formal recognition and protection under the law, safeguarding their rights and ensuring long-term security.



CIC PRESS TEAM