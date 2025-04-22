LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL REFUTES ALLEGATIONS OF CDF FUND MISMANAGEMENT



Lusaka City Council (LCC) would like to address and refute allegations circulating on some social media platforms regarding the supposed mismanagement of K5.2 million in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) money.



Members of the public should note that the discharge of CDF resources to beneficiaries and projects is done in an accountable and transparent manner, strictly adhering to all laid-down CDF guidelines. Therefore, insinuating that the resources have been mismanaged is baseless, unfounded, and intended to tarnish the reputation of the Council.



The Local Authority assures the public that our financial operations are transparent and subject to rigorous oversight and auditing processes.



We therefore urge the public to exercise caution when disseminating information on social media and to rely on verified sources for accurate facts especially on serious matters of national interest.



The Council remains committed to accountability and transparency in its operations and will continue to work in the best interest of the residents of Lusaka.



For further clarification or concerns, please contact our Public Relations Office.



Issued by:

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council (LCC)

21/04/2025

Email: cholamwamba@yahoo.com

+260976831025