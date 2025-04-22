LUSAKA CLEAN CITY PROJECT GAINS MOMENTUM



Lusaka– The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has made significant strides towards developing a Comprehensive Masterplan for the Lusaka Clean City Project.



This follows a consultative meeting held yesterday, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, between the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary (Technical Services), Mr. Nicholas Phiri, and a delegation of JICA experts led by Mr. Jotaro Tateyama. The meeting focused on reviewing progress and transitioning into the implementation phase of the Lusaka Clean City Project.



The project, supported by JICA, aims to enhance the city’s capacity in solid waste management through technical support and institutional capacity building. A major component of the initiative is the rehabilitation of the Chunga Landfill, Lusaka’s only government-gazetted site for solid waste disposal.



Originally designed as a well-engineered landfill, the Chunga Dumpsite has over time suffered from inadequate maintenance and poor access infrastructure. With JICA’s support, preliminary rehabilitation works are underway to restore the site’s operational standards and ensure environmentally sustainable waste management.



During the meeting, Mr. Tateyama informed the Ministry that the project is now entering its implementation phase. He commended the Zambian Government’s leadership and recognized the collaborative efforts that have made it possible to reach this milestone.



JICA is also supporting the development of a Comprehensive Regional Development Masterplan (RDP) for Greater Lusaka, designed to guide urban growth in Lusaka and its surrounding districts—Chibombo, Chilanga, Chongwe, and Kafue.



According to the 2022 Census, these districts have recorded significant population growth: Chibombo (6.4%), Chilanga (6.4%), Chongwe (6.9%), and Kafue (5.1%), while Lusaka’s population has remained relatively stable. This underscores the urgent need for coordinated urban planning and infrastructure development across the region.



The Ministry remains committed to working with JICA and other stakeholders in implementing sustainable urban development solutions that improve public health, environmental outcomes, and the overall quality of life for residents of Lusaka and surrounding areas.