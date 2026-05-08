Lusaka Councillors Remove First Indigenous Mayor’s Name From CBD Market in Surprise Renaming Decision





Dr. Simon Cushi Mwewa holds a distinguished place in Zambia’s history as the first indigenous mayor of Lusaka, leaving an indelible mark on the administration and development of the city through the Lusaka City Council.

During his tenure as mayor, Dr. Mwewa played a key ceremonial and administrative role in hosting world leaders attending the 1979 Commonwealth conference in Lusaka, including Queen Elizabeth II and several other heads of state.





It has therefore come as a surprise to many that councillors meeting in Lusaka today resolved to remove his name from a newly constructed market in the Lusaka CBD that had been named in his honour, and to rename it HH Lumumba Market.





As of now, the reasons behind the decision to rename the market have not yet been publicly disclosed.