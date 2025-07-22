LUSAKA COURT ADMITS GPS EVIDENCE IN GUNTILA MULEYYA MURDER CASE





The Lusaka High Court has admitted into evidence the GPS tracking history report of a Toyota RAV4 allegedly hired by murder-accused Alex Zulu.





This relates to a case in which Zulu and three others are accused of murdering former Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director-General Guntilla Muleya, whose body was discovered in Njolwe area on July 24, 2024.





Comfort Choolwe, Director at Opulent Trek Car Hire, testified before Judge Vincent Siloka that the vehicle was located in Njolwe on three occasions, each for over 40 minutes.





During the continued trial, Mr. Choolwe further revealed that the vehicle was tracked at Mika Convention Centre around 18:46 hours, where it remained idle for approximately 11 minutes.





Judge Siloka earlier overruled the defence’s objection to the admission of the GPS tracking report, stating he was satisfied that the witness had laid sufficient foundation and authenticated the evidence.





In this case, it is alleged that Police Officers Zulu and Mthusani Dokowe, along with IBA Accountant Francis Chipyoka and Samuel Dokowe, jointly murdered Mr. Muleya.



Judge Siloka has adjourned the matter to July 23, 2025, for continuation of trial.



ZNBC