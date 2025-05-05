LUSAKA DC MOURNS THREE KABANANA CHILDREN WHO DIED IN AN INFERNO.



Lusaka District Commissioner, Rosa Zulu, paid a heartfelt visit to the funeral house of three children from the same family who tragically lost their lives in a devastating incident in Kabanana, Mandevu Constituency, on May 2, 2025.



Ms. Zulu described the loss as a significant blow to both the family and the government, emphasizing that the late children were potential future leaders.



She expressed her condolences to the family and encouraged them to mourn with hope of the resurrection day.



Ms. Zulu said Government joins the family and the church in mourning the loss of the three children, who died in a house fire caused by heavy rains.



Ms. Zulu assured the family of the government’s support during this difficult time.



The District Commissioner was accompanied by DMMU Regional coordinator Dr Kangacepe Zulu.



Lusaka District Information Desk