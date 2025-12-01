Lusaka hubby in court for saving wife as ‘My Sister’ on phone

A CHEATING married man of Lusaka has found himself in court after his wife discovered that her number was saved as ‘My Sister’ on his phone.

The act was a way of concealing his wife’s identity from his three side chicks whom he had lied to that he was single.

The wife lamented in court that her hubby not only saved her number as ‘my sister’ but also gave her some brother and sister vibes in the bedroom by refusing to ‘pandura’ her slippery door.

According to the Zambia Daily Mail, this is in a matter where Pricilla Tembo sued her husband, Tyros Banda for reconciliation.

Pricilla narrated that the two had been married since 2012 and together, they had produced one offspring.

She said in their 13 years of marriage, Banda, a civil engineer by profession, changed into a beast after he was transferred to Kasama where he allegedly found ‘biological roads’ to grade.

She explained that since his transfer, the husband would only visit home once a year and in those once off visits, he would only pump his fertilisation water into her Kariba Dam once, leaving it as dry as the Namib desert in seconds.

She complained that Banda had also developed an attitude, similar to that of people who work at NRC and passport offices, with his temper erupting like a volcano each time she made advances on him.

The aggrieved wife told the court that the husband had also been ploughing his reproductive organ in other women’s fields by fertilising them with beautiful babies while she remained with one seed.

She alleged that as it stands, Banda had fathered three children from three women.

In his defence, Banda said the difficulties in the marriage were linked to his wife’s miscarriages and her reliance on ‘bwela tupange’ kind of ministries and traditional healers.

In his judgment, Magistrate Lewis Mumba advised the wife to proceed with a divorce petition against her husband as infidelity and deprivation are grounds for divorce.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, December 1, 2025