I DID NOT WATCH but reliably informed of its inimical activities.

This must not be condoned in country that believes in the rule of law. Laws must be enforced and people must not dare the law.

This is why people call arrests on themselves because of uncalled for behavior and conduct and then cry out loud that there is oppresaion.

Where is civility in such activities as reported from Lusaka July 2022 and did the organisers notify the police and the nature of the event as per section 5 of the Public Order Act?

If yes and the conditions outlined in Sec 5 of the Act fullfilled such as recording the event, the organisers must be summoned before the police to explain because they are just testing the authorities and law regarding unnatural practices.

Remember the workshop in Siavonga which went uncensored and now the so called Lusaka July whatever it is called has come.

Clearly, they are testing the waters with one leg and soon both legs will be deep in water and to stop such will raise political issues.

Police must open its eyes now or never because these unnatural practices creeping in in these events will soon permeate in our society and corrupt the gullibles.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi