Lusaka July Event, An Affront to Zambia as Christian Nation.

I have noticed with pain and concern that LGBTQ pictures have painted the social media as regards the Lusaka July event. I will be brief in my discourse about this matter.

LGBTQ is evil in the sight of the Lord the God of heaven and earth, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, criminal offence as provided for by the Constitution of Zambia and an affront to the proclamation of Zambia as a Christian.

To those who are LGBTQ, GOD loves you, we love you, however, like all sinner, you are sick you need help, you need salvation, call on Christ Jesus while he can still be found.

To the LGBTQ promoters and those behind Lusaka July event, who want to make people think, there is nothing wrong, it’s just about having fun. Wait a minute, we know what this is all about, it’s a ploy from the pit of hell, God forbid, wait until the eggs hatch then come and tell me, there is nothing wrong, it’s just fun.

To the Body for Christ in Zambia, don’t think this evil will be sorted out by the government alone, using appropriate laws; suffice to say, it is beyond that, it is more spiritual than a governance issue. Open your eyes and take your position in the land of Zambia as the light and salt of the world.

May the Lord of Host, the Commander of the Armies of Israel, The Almighty One. The one whom Isreal said. The Lord Our God in One; come to our help as the Body of Christ takes it position, prepares and engages in the end- time battle.

God bless you. Good Morning.

Sensio Banda

Former Member Of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province