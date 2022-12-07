Lusaka Lawyer Lewis Mosho Petitions Court To Deregister PF Because Of Four Million Kwacha Owed To Him

LUSAKA LAWYER LEWIS MOSHO FILES SUIT FOR ORDER TO HAVE PF DE-REGISTERED DUE TO DEBT

Lusaka Lawyer LEWIS MOSHO has filed a suit demanding an order that the Patriotic Front -PF- be de-registered because of four million kwacha owed to him.

Mr. MOSHO has sought the Court Order to direct the Minister of Home Affairs to declare the PF as an unlawful party or society in public interest.

He says the PF cannot continue to incur financial obligations which it cannot clear.

Mr. MOSHO is also seeking a court order to appoint an independent person or officer as contemplated under the Society Act to wind up the affairs of the PF and to pay its creditors as envisaged by the Society Act.

This is according to the Writ of Summons filed in the LUSAKA High Court.

Mr. MOSHO has also sued the Attorney General as the defendant in the matter.