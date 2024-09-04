LUSAKA LAWYER SLAMS UPND GOVT



….for dismissing the recent report by the UN over human rights abusés in Zambia



Lusaka…. Tuesday September 3, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



Lusaka lawyer and PF member Celestine Mambula Mukandila has condemned the UPND government for dismissing the recent report by the United Nations which has cited Zambia for human rights viólati0ns.



In its report, the United Nation’s rapporteurs have observed that at least 26 cases of arrests, intimidation, and haràssment have been brought to the attention of the experts.



But Chief Goverment Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said the report citing Zambia for human rights vi0lations is not an actual report by the United Nations Human Rights Council but just a compilation of allegations, as received by the Special Rapporteurs.



Mr Mweetwa said government will, therefore, lodge a formal complaint to the UNHRC about this matter.



Speaking when he featured on Red Hot Breakfast programme, Mr Mukandila said it is not a secret that the UPND government has been àrresting, intimídating and haràssing opposition party leaders and those with opposing views with the aim of silencing them.



“The Zambian government currently, appears to be living in its own imagination, because the Zambian people have seen the many àbuses on the part of human rights, on the part of the freedoms of assembly, freedoms of speech, and the freedom of association. It must be noted that Zambia is a constitutional democracy, we have a constitution that has provided for the protection of human rights, as provided for in the Constitution of Zambia,” he said.



“But what we have seen and witnessed as shown in the letter by the UN, is that there has been many abrogations, freedoms of assembly is being curtailed by this government, the freedom of speech has been curtailed, there is a lot of hàrassment of opposition leaders, and any voice of reason appearing to be opposing government. The freedom that individuals may have to freely protest has been taken away.”



He stated that most of the opposition leaders arrested have been charged with offénses such as h@te sp€éch, esp!onage and other offenses.



“Apparently, it appears government does not want to pay much attention to responding to these issues. The constitutional guaranteed human rights are not to be taken away by anyone, not even the Inspector General of Police, without justifiable reason. And as a matter of fact, these rights are inalienable. Part 3 of the Constitution is extremely clear. And therefore, when you look at provisions, for example, in the Public Order Act, the courts have guided to say most of them appear to be unconstitutional. So, there is no law that requires an individual to seek for permission to have a public procession. The law, with regards to public procession, indicates that all you need to do is to notify the police,” he continued.



“No government should ever come in and take away these rights from us. So, it’s very unfortunate that we have reached these levels of speaking to these issues almost every day. The international community has identified and recognized the àbuse by this government of these rights. And yet, Zambia remains a party to international conventions and treaties dealing with human rights. Zambia is a member of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Zambia has equally ratified the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. Zambia has ratified the Charter of Fundamental Social Rights in SADC also. So we need to ensure that the governance system protects the human rights that are guaranteed to us. And these rights that are in these international instruments have been re-echoed in our own local constitution. Let’s respect the rule of law. The rule of law has provided for procedures on how to treat humans. We cannot subject humans to inhumàn and degrading punishment. Wherein, before an arrest is effected, a suspect will be t0rtured. That is not right.”



Mr Mukandila said the UPND goverment should be responding to the issues cited in the report and not focus on the ‘procedure’.



“Government had an opportunity to respond to these issues, unlike indicating that they will respond to an issue of a procedure or impropriety that may have occurred, with regards to a publication of what is in fact obtaining in the country. So it’s very shameful that we have to reach to these levels,” he concluded.



