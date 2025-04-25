Lusaka man dies, wife hospitalised after suspected gas explosion!



A Lusaka couple was severely burnt in their sleep after a suspected gas cylinder explosion engulfed their home in Chainda compound. Tragically, the husband has died.



Authorities received a report of the fire on April 16, 2025, and police officers were swiftly dispatched to the scene. The couple was rescued from the burning house and rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital with serious burn injuries.



The victims were identified as Dickson Mutambalika, a professional electrician, and his wife, Mary Mulilo. Sadly, Mutambalika succumbed to his injuries around 09:00 hours yesterday. His wife remains in critical condition.



Investigations into the cause of the explosion are ongoing.