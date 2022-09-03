LUSAKA MAYOR CHILANDO CHITANGALA RECOUNTS HER ONE YEAR IN OFFICE

She writes….

Hello Ba Lusaka.

Today 3rd September 2022 marks exactly 1 year after my swearing in as your city Mayor. I still say thank you to the people of Lusaka. Our journey for the city together has not been easy but we are definitely getting there.

The Mayor’s office is a Constitutional one. And this means the Mayor belongs to Every Resident living in that district. No matter who they are or where they come from. And this last 1 year this,has also been among the issues I wanted to make clear to everyone I am serving as their Mayor .

I really think this is one of the best Jobs because you don’t choose who to serve but serve Everyone and treat them the same.

In this journey with you ba Lusaka I have Matured so much in My Political life and Civic Leadership. Be assured I wouldn’t have managed without your support I thank you.

Lusaka City Council has had to undergo a lot of changes . All this is to make sure we serve you better. We do understand and know our Service Delivery has not been up to your expectation but we are doing our very best to make a lot of changes that will make this city a better place to live and work in.

Like I have always said we are trying to improve our revenue collection, and the way we collect by introducing E-payment platforms and going cashless in all our revenue collection points. Keep Lusaka clean is my heart beat. As soon as our 2 big Markets are done we shall start movements of our friends back into the Markets. Its impossible to keep clean in this situation. Every hour we generate more waste especially CBD.

But I also want to ask you ba Lusaka. What are you as an individual doing about keep Lusaka clean campaign?. Stop there! Where is your Broom? Don’t Shout or speak the loudest and you don’t have a Broom. Let’s own this campaign together. The Change starts with you and Me.so let’s do this together.

I have a lot to say but one day at a time. Love you ba Lusaka.Am at your service.

Let’s Love Lusaka together 💛