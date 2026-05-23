LUSAKA MAYORAL RACE HEATS UP AS CANDIDATES FILE NOMINATIONS

The race for the Lusaka mayoral seat has gathered momentum after several aspiring candidates, Friday, successfully filed their nomination papers at Nakatindi Hall ahead of the August 13 General Elections.

Electoral officials confirmed that candidates from various political parties, as well as independent contenders, had completed the nomination process, setting the stage for a competitive contest for the capital city’s top civic position.

Among those who filed nominations were United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Simon Mwewa, National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) candidate Gabriel Kibombwe and Citizens First (CF) candidate David Nyirenda.

The nomination exercise also attracted three independent candidates – Simon Mwila, Namuchiya Banda and Chrispine Kabole – who successfully submitted their papers to contest the mayoral seat.

With the close of nominations, Lusaka residents are expected to witness an increasingly competitive campaign as candidates seek support ahead of the August 13 polls.