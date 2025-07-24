LUSAKA NAMED WORST PERFORMER IN CDF SPENDING



Lusaka Province has been named the worst-performing region in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) spending for the first half of 2025, with only 34% utilisation against funds disbursed and 28% against approved projects.





Permanent Secretary for Technical Services at the Ministry of Local Government, Nicholas Phiri, says Lusaka’s poor performance cuts across key areas such as community projects, bursaries, and empowerment loans. In some components, spending was as low as 6% and 11%.





Mr. Phiri warned that consequences will follow, stressing that Lusaka is dragging down national progress, with the country’s current CDF utilisation standing at 63%—well below the 85% year-end target. In contrast, Copperbelt, Eastern, and Muchinga provinces are leading with over 70% utilisation.





The Ministry has pledged to strengthen oversight and push local authorities to speed up implementation.



Diamond TV