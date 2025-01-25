LUSAKA PS CALLS FOR STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT TO ADDRESS WORSENING FLOODING CRISIS





Acting Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Alex Mapushi has urged stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the growing flooding crisis across Zambia, which is being worsened by continuous rainfall predicted by the Zambia Meteorological Department.





Speaking at the Mandevu Constituency Parliamentary Office, Mr. Mapushi described the flooding situation, which has left houses uninhabitable due to waterlogging, as an emergency requiring immediate attention. He emphasized that while the government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), is making efforts to mitigate the effects, additional support from stakeholders is essential.





“The situation where houses are becoming inhabitable due to waterlogging in residential areas is an emergency that needs urgent attention through concerted efforts to work on the drainage systems,” Mr. Mapushi said. He called on communities to take proactive measures by clearing waste near drainage systems to prevent blockages that exacerbate flooding.



He further urged Mandevu Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa to allocate resources from the five percent Disaster Emergency Component under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to address pressing flood-related challenges in the constituency.





Meanwhile, MP Shakafuswa revealed that 55 households affected by the floods have already been accommodated at an Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp set up at Chipata Primary School Grounds. An additional 13 families are awaiting relocation as the number of displaced households continues to rise.





“I am very grateful to President Hakainde Hichilema and the DMMU through the office of the Vice President for the swift response of the relief items that were delivered to the affected families on Tuesday,” Mr. Shakafuswa said, while appealing for more tents and relief supplies to cater to the growing needs of the displaced.





The flooding crisis has highlighted the urgent need for improved drainage systems and stakeholder collaboration to prevent further displacement and loss of property.