LUSAKA RECORDS HIGHER MALE MORTALITY IN 2025



…..LCC recorded a total of 17,750 deaths in Lusaka through the disposal of remains conducted by the Department of Public Health.





Lusaka… Wednesday December 31, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has recorded a higher number of male deaths than female deaths in 2025, with a total of 17,750 deaths documented across the city between January and December.





LCC Public Relations Manager, Chola Mwamba, said the figures were captured through the disposal of remains handled by the Council’s Department of Public Health.





“By 30th December 2025, the Lusaka City Council recorded a total of 17,750 deaths in Lusaka through the disposal of remains conducted by the Department of Public Health,” Ms Mwamba said.





She explained that the statistics show a significantly higher mortality rate among males, with 7,420 adult males and 1,843 male children recorded as deceased during the year, in addition to 1,043 male stillbirths.





“In comparison, the Council recorded 5,155 adult female deaths, 1,511 female child deaths and 778 female stillbirths during the same period,” she said.





Ms Mwamba noted that all deceased persons were disposed of in accordance with the law, in line with the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019 and the Public Health Act, Cap 295.





“All burials and cremations were conducted in a manner that upholds public health, safety and dignity,” she said.



According to the statistics, 3,498 bodies were buried in Council-owned cemeteries across Lusaka, while 40 bodies were cremated.





The remaining bodies were laid to rest in other authorised cemeteries.



Ms Mwamba urged residents to comply with burial regulations by obtaining burial permits and utilising gazetted cemeteries and approved cremation services.





“We continue to encourage members of the public to follow laid-down procedures to ensure proper documentation and lawful disposal of remains,” she said.





She further revealed that the Council is facing a persistent shortage of burial space and has appealed to residents with suitable land to partner with the local authority in establishing and managing cemeteries or to offer such land for sale.





“This initiative will help increase burial space, reduce pressure on existing cemeteries and ensure dignified, safe and sanitary burials for the residents of Lusaka,” Ms Mwamba said.