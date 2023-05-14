LUSAKA SIDE CHICK GETS SIX MONTHS: AFTER CONVICTION FOR ASSUALTING LOVERS WIFE

Lusaka magistrate George Njobvu has sentenced a Lusaka mistress (side chick) to six months imprisonment for hitting a woman with a brick on her forehead.

This is a matter in which Elidah Chanda aged 32, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Chanda on January 12, 2023 in Lusaka with unknown persons did assault Ms Margaret Nguni. Further allegations are that Chanda hit Ms Nguni on her forehead with a brick after an argument at a bar in Chipata compound where she claimed Ms Nguni’s husband.

Facts are that between 2021 and 2022 Ms Nguni started hearing rumours that her husband was seeing a certain woman namely Amake Lubasi (Chanda).

Ms Nguni told the court that on January 12, 2023 at around 15 hours, she went to have a drink with her husband at a certain shabeen within Chipata compound where she met Chanda.

“As we were having some beer with my husband, I saw Amake Lubasi who came to sit on my husband’s laps,” she said. She narrated that Chanda found her at the bar together with her husband and she went and sat on his laps and started dancing.

“What made me upset is that Chanda was saying that she was not going to leave my husband because she loved him so much, after that incidence hell broke loose,” she said.

After all the testimonies from witnesses, Magistrate Njobvu found Chanda guilty and convicted her accordingly. In mitigation, Chanda asked the court for forgiveness, that she had leant her lesson in jail.

However, the court said Chanda was a danger to the society because no normal human being could hit a friend with a brick.

Having heard the convict in her mitigation, being a first offender, I will exercise leniency. But what she did is a very serious offense which attracts a sentence of up to five years. What she did was inhumane, she needs to be punished, I sentence her to six months simple imprisonment,” Mr Njobvu ruled.

