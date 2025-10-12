*LUSAKA TO HOST HISTORIC LAUNCH OF LEAGUE OF AFRICAN AMBASSADORS*





By Lydia Makina



The League of African Ambassadors (LAA) is set to make its official debut on October 14, 2025, in Lusaka, Zambia, marking a significant milestone in African diplomatic history.





This groundbreaking initiative promises to strengthen continental unity, foster strategic cooperation, and promote African-led solutions to pressing global challenges.





The launch ceremony, hosted by the LAA Secretariat and the Government of Zambia, will bring together serving and former ambassadors from across Africa, providing a platform for dialogue, policy innovation, and advocacy on critical issues such as peace and security, trade and investment, climate resilience, and cultural diplomacy.





The event will showcase African agency and intellectual leadership in global affairs, highlighting the continent’s growing influence and potential.





According to Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi, President of the League, “This is a great moment in the history of Africa to stand up and be counted.”





He added that the League of African Ambassadors is a strategic engine for Africa’s voice in international diplomacy and advocacy, designed to amplify the continent’s interests and concerns on the global stage.





The launch will feature keynote addresses from prominent figures, including renowned diplomats, policymakers, and thought leaders.





The event will also witness the unveiling of the League’s founding President, Charter, Board of Trustees, and strategic roadmap, outlining the organization’s vision, mission, and objectives.





The League of African Ambassadors is poised to play a critical role in shaping Africa’s diplomatic agenda, promoting continental unity, and advancing African interests on the global stage.





With its launch, the continent takes a significant step towards strengthening its presence in international diplomacy and promoting a more inclusive and equitable world order.