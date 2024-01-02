Lusaka wife hides n@ked boyfriend in matrimonial bedroom

Lusaka wife hides naked boyfriend in matrimonial bedroom

A WOMAN of Lusaka’s Chipata Compound has taken it upon herself to ensure that the capital city maintains its rotten reputation of being the headquarters of marital infidelity and perplexing sexual scandals.

Just as 2023 was coming to an end, Prisca Zulu, 30 treated her husband Diglicks Mpanga and neighbours in Chipata Compound to some shocking and unscripted drama after being caught with a naked man in her own matrimonial bedroom.

The details of the tale are that Mpanga, a metal fabricator who had been away on duty in Chongwe for six weeks decided to surprise his wife by arriving back home unannounced.

But on arriving home, the 38-year old husband ended up with a shock of his life.

In Mpanga’s own words, his wife reacted rather strangely to his “honey, I am home” announcement.

“She just peeped on the window and closed the curtain”.

After allowing himself in the house through the kitchen door, Mpanga noticed that his wife’s chassis had been massively realigned and her step distorted with worry and panic written all over her face.

Suspicious, Mpanga headed to the bedroom where he found a strange fake lebel boxer on the bed along with other male clothes scattered on the floor.

When he picked the boxer to examine it, his wife attempted to grab it from him and in the process triggered a scuffle.

In the ensuing fight for the strange boxer between wife and husband, Mpanga fell on a heap of clothes that hid a naked man beneath it.

Mpanga quickly extracted the man from the heap of clothes and seeing the massive weapon he carried in his groin area, he immediately understood wht his wife of 13 years had suddenly developed a limp in her walk.

With the help of neighbours, the naked man who was identified as David Mbewe was marched to Kabanana Police Station while Mpanga kept the clothes as evidence of his wife’s infidelity.

Mpanga then went to the Matero Local Court seeking K30,000 compensation from Mbewe for adultery.

In court Mbewe said he had only slept with Prisca on two occasions while the cheating wife admitted to her infidelity but begged for forgiveness from her husband saying she treasured her marriage.

In ruling on the matter, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga ordered Mbewe to compensate Mpanga with K35,000 while admonishing Prisca.

CAPTION: The clothes and shoes left behind by Mbewe, Prisca’s boyfriend.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba