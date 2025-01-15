Lusaka woman and her children have been arrested for keeping a dead body of her husband in the house for two (2) years.

POLICE ARREST LUSAKA WOMAN AND FAMILY AFTER DISCOVERY OF HER HUSBAND’S REMAINS IN HER HOUSE



January 14, 2025-The Zambia Police Service through Garden Police Post is investigating a shocking case of murder reported today, January 14, 2025, at approximately 16:30 hours.





The report was lodged by Mr. Emmanuel Kalaba, aged 55, of House Number 1295 Chelstone Extension, who informed the police that his young brother’s wife, Mrs. Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba, had consistently refused him and other family members access to his younger brother, Mr. George Kalaba, on multiple occasions between July 2023 and January 2025.





According to Mr. Kalaba, his concerns escalated when he visited the residence at approximately 06:00 hours this morning. Upon arrival, he found the house locked, with Mrs. Sylvia Kalaba and her children inside. He further interviewed the one of tenants, who revealed that he had not seen Mr. George Kalaba for the past two years and that Mrs. Sylvia Kalaba had been preventing anyone from visiting him.





Acting on this report, police officers rushed to the scene. Upon gaining entry, they made a gruesome discovery: the remains of Mr. George Kalaba were found lying on a bed, reduced to a skeleton, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period.





Mrs. Sylvia Kalaba, aged 51, and her children, identified as Natasha Kalaba (19), Sandra Kalaba (22), Wendi Kalaba (27), and a female juvenile (15), were found inside the house and had locked themselves in. They have since been apprehended and are in custody to assist with investigations.





The skeletal remains of Mr. George Kalaba have been collected and deposited at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary, where a postmortem will be conducted tomorrow, January 15, 2025, to ascertain the cause of death.





A docket of case has been opened, and investigations are ongoing



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER