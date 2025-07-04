Lusaka woman cheats on hubby with wedding DJ two days after marriage



WHAT started as a joyous union of hearts has taken a bitter turn, with a Lusaka woman caught red handed cheating on her husband just two days after their seemingly blissful wedding.





Mercy Bwalya, a 23-year-old woman hailing from the outskirts of Lusaka’s six miles area has been accused of not only betraying her 44-year-old husband, John Ncwane with their wedding DJ, who was allegedly her ex-boyfriend, but also with 32 other men.





It is believed that Ncwane, the betrayed husband had met Bwalya on Facebook and wed her only a year after his previous wife died.





Driven by a mixture of betrayal and shock, Ncwane filed for a divorce from Bwalya at the Matero Local Court, citing not only Bwalya’s alleged infidelity but also accusations that she used charms to control him during their brief marriage.





Ncwane narrated that Bwalya and her family had engaged in a series of deceptions, including hiring her ex-boyfriend as their wedding DJ and deceiving him into paying for wedding chefs despite the fact that the family cooked the food themselves.





He disclosed that just days into their marriage, he discovered that Bwalya was engaged in intimate relations with 33 men including her ex-boyfriend, with nude photos of these men showing off their biological cucumbers stored in her phone.



Ncwane revealed that he had sold his assets acquired with his late wife to finance a lavish wedding ceremony for Bwalya amounting to over K205,000.





He disclosed that while cleaning the wardrobe one day, he stumbled upon a packet of charms, which he believes were responsible for the sudden onset of health issues that plagued him, causing his legs to develop an unusual pattern suggestive of a zebra or snake.





“One night, Bwalya asked me to undress, bath in charms and run around the house naked. Being under her spell, I obeyed, unaware of the dangerous path I was treading. Little did I know that my children had noticed the changes in me and had begun praying and fasting, concerned for my well-being,” he recounted.





“Watching my children, aged only eight and nine years old, abstaining from food and engaging in prolonged periods of fasting while they prayed for me, filled my heart with sorrow,” shared Ncwane.



He also revealed that when he tried to confide in his mother-in-law about his marital issues, she demanded that he keeps his grievances within the confines of their marriage and avoid sharing them with other family members.





“It has become clear to me that Bwalya’s true motive was my untimely demise, so she could claim all my assets for herself. She has no love for me; her sole interest is monetary gain,” he said.





“Your honour, I put my children in harm’s way by marrying this woman. She has brought nothing but heartache and turmoil into our lives, creating a living nightmare for me and my family.”





Ncwane added that as an elder in the Seventh Day Adventist church, he was reluctant to divorce his wife despite her unfaithfulness, fearing the potential judgement and isolation that he might face from his family and fellow congregants if he was to go through with a divorce.





And to justify her actions, Bwalya asserted that she had only engaged in extramarital affairs because Ncwane was also being unfaithful in their marriage.



“He was involved with multiple women, and I was reciprocating his behaviour by engaging in extra-marital affairs,” she said.





“My husband had a flat where he housed one of his girlfriends. When I confronted him about it, he tried to pass her off as a maid when in reality she was his other wife and pregnant with his child.”





Presiding over the case, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga chose to adjourn the case to a later date, to allow Bwalya focus on her education as she is writing exams.





Presiding over the case, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga chose to adjourn the case to a later date, to allow Bwalya focus on her education as she is writing exams.

"Given that Bwalya is currently taking exams, I believe it would be in her best interest to postpone the judgement. I do not want to disrupt her studies or jeopardise her ability to concentrate with my judgement during this crucial period," stated magistrate Mulenga.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba July 4, 2025