Lusaka woman loses marriage after sleeping with her milk supplier



A COUPLE from Lusaka’s Mandevu compound has become the latest addition to the long list divorce cases in the nation following accusations of adultery and theft between the pair.





39-year-old Listowe Musonda decided to put the final nail to the coffin of their once blossoming union which started 15 years ago after failing to forgive his wife, Silvia Mbao whose hands dipped in his pocket to sponsor her supposed boyfriend.





It was heard that 33 year old Silvia Mbao was giving her pot of honey to every Dick, Tom and Harry, including a milk seller who reportedly shifted from supplying dairy to milking it from Musonda’s wife.



Musonda narrated that before the Milk supplier, he accidentally picked up a call from Mbao’s alleged lover and it brought problems in their marriage.





He told the court that a man on the other side of the line introduced himself as Musonda’s bedroom assistant, and said that he was his wife’s boyfriend.



“I was upset, but she refused, so we reconciled over the issue and we started living well,” Musonda said.





Coupled with infidelity accusations, Musonda also revealed that his wife could steal from him despite losing his business and selling his properties at one time.



Musonda said everything that the wife did became water under the bridge until the milk man came into the picture.





Despite resolving issues over infidelity issues his wife allegedly did not stop ‘selling’, as this time, she ensured that even the man who was supplying her family with milk had his own share of her pot of honey.





She started dating a Parmalat employee who was delivering milk to her.



While the delivery man brought her milk, Mbao also paid him in kind by allowing him to milk the parmalat out of her body as the transaction became a win-win milky business deal.





“She would even steal my money to buy things for the same boyfriend. She comes back home late and every time I try to sleep with her, she denies me of my conjugal rights.” Musonda lamented.



“My wife has been having boyfriends since 2016. I later had to chase her out of our house because of her behaviour, I just want a divorce.”





In her defence, Mbao shared that Musonda cooked up the stories and added a little bit more spices than necessary.



She accepted stealing his money, but not from his wallet, but rather from his church’s tithe as he is a pastor that even preaches in prisons.





Mbao disclosed that the preacher husband was a jealous man who accused her of being a prostitute everytime she talked to other men.



She revealed that despite being a pastor, Musonda was secretly married to a police woman also.





“he is a very wicked man, he even restrained his own biological brothers from coming to our home,” added Mbao



After listening to both parties, Magistrate Lewis Mumba granted the couple divorce, and ordered that Musonda compensate his wife with K10,000.





“Custody of the children has been given to the defendant (Mbao) and shall be maintained monthly by the plaintiff (Musonda) with a subject to review monthly, while the household goods will be shared equally between the two parties,” said Magistrate Mumba.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba December, 27, 2024