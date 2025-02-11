Lusambo complains of too much security in jail



BOWMAN Lusambo has complained before the Lusaka Magistrate Court that Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility has no privacy, officers follow him everywhere even when he wants to talk to his lawyers.



The former Kabushi law maker asked the chief resident magistrate, Davies Chibwili to intervene in the issue noting that he has jurisdiction.



Lusambo wanted the court to advise the prison Facility to give him adequate time to communicate with his lawyers without disturbances.



The former Lusaka Province Minister AKA the bulldozer further said the prison has too much security restrictions unlike Lusaka Central Correctional Facility (Chimbokaila) where he used to have ample time to sit and discuss with his lawyers without anyone following him.



“The officers belong to the state, and I can’t be talking while they are there by my side, this is the case of Bowman Lusambo versus the State,” he said.



Lusambo begged that officers should not be monitoring him when he wants to engage his legal advisors.



He also argued that by law he was wrongly put at Mwembeshi Maximum Facility when he is only facing a four year sentence.



In this matter, Lusambo pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of properties reasonably suspected of be proceeds of crime.



When the matter came up yesterday for defence, Lusambo said he wanted to address the court.



“I want to suspend my lawyers for 30 minutes, I want to address the court,” he said.



But the court denied his plea stating that he cannot address the court privately when his lawyer was present in court.



Lusambo then announced to the court that he was firing his lawyers with immediate effects and represents himself.



He took stand and informed the court that as he represents himself, he needed enough time to gather some documents from law enforcement agencies and time to engage with new lawyers as he is entitled and has a right to engage a lawyer.



“This matter is very serious, it involves my family house, this is not a simple case, it borders on my family house, not a bicycle or wheelbarrow. Your honor justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. May the court adjourn this matter to a later date,” he said.



The State objected to his application stating that it was frivolous and vexatious, and that it was mere speculation and should be dismissed.



“We pray that the accused seeking for an adjournment be dismissed accordingly,” State submitted.



In his ruling, Magistrate Chibwili said Lusambo has a tendency of delaying court proceedings which will not be condoned.



Chimbwili said Lusambo was fond of making unnecessary applications, and it wasn’t the first time he was doing that in his court.



The court said he was found with a case to answer in July and since then it has been excuses.



“That application to file documents from law enforcements was dismissed already. It is the same tactic of buying time. These proceedings are not mere but serious, you need to take them seriously,” the magistrate said.



Meanwhile, when leaving the court premises, Lusambo was heard saying he will hold on to his innocence.



“My conscience will always be clear, we know these happenings are political maneuvers but don’t worry we shall overcome,” he said.



Continuation of trial started at 9:00 hours this morning.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 11, 2025