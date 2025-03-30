Lusambo could sleep in cars during MMD campaigns just to save money – Nakacinda



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has testified in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that jailed ex- Lusaka Province minister, Bowman Lusambo, could rather sleep in a car when given personal allowances to save up while his colleagues danced in night clubs.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16GKkVenLm/?mibextid=oFDknk



Nakacinda said Lusambo was good at saving as he received a lot of money for personal allocation as a “die hard” youth chairperson during the MMD regime.





The PF faction leader who took stand in defending his counterpart said Lusambo would be given money by former President Rupiah Banda’s political advisor in sums of K500 million unrebased to use in mobilising the youths.



Nakacinda was testifying in a matter where Lusambo pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.





It is alleged that Lusambo possessed property number F/609/E/44/B/9, comprising of a single storey four (4) bedroom house, guest wing, gazebo and a car shed located in Chamba Valley, Lusaka, a property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



It is also alleged that Lusambo possessed an incomplete block of six (6) flats, constructed on property number F/609/E/50 in Chamba Valley Lusaka, properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.





Nakacinda told the court that he could notice that when they went out, Lusambo would starve himself in order to keep money for his family.



“Without embarrassing the accused, I witnessed a number of times that when these monies are released and they allocate these for personal assignments, Mr Lusambo would choose to sleep in the car to try and save some money.”





“I remember asking him one time in Mansa, Die hard, where are you sleeping? his response was that ‘us in politics, there is no salary so what you are given, I would rather save and do some projects because I also have children,’ ” he said.



Nakacinda said Lusambo put his money to good use unlike his other colleagues who would be in night clubs and treat themselves to luxury life.





“I also witnessed some who would have the same money, but would be in night clubs and treat themselves to some luxury life and have a story of having so much money going through their hands but with nothing to show for it,” he said.



Nakacinda said Lusambo could receive money in millions which he could apply discipline and choose to invest.





“In 2011 after MMD lost elections, Mr Lusambo shifted from Lusaka from a big house that he was renting to go and live in a two bedroom house in Kafue,” he said.



Nakacinda said Lusambo told him that since they lost elections, the monies that he had access to would rather be saved and used to complete the house he was building in Chamba Valley.





“Lusambo had enough income to enable him build even before he became Member of Parliament” Nakacinda emphasised.



“He made numerous investments and among them built a house which I think he eventually completed at the time he was a member of Parliament and minister.”





Following the testimony, the matter was adjourned to May 6, 2025 for continued defence



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 29, 2025