LUSAMBO ILL ON JUDGEMENT DAY



FORMER Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo was yesterday reported ill as the Lusaka Magistrates Court was expected to render judgement in a case where he is accused of interfering with witnesses.



Magistrate Trevor Kasanda could not deliver judgement because the Bulldozer is currently in South Africa receiving medical treatment for an illness.



The Court was availed with a notice of adjournment by his lawyer Melisa Phiri, of Makebi Zulu Advocates.



According to the affidavit in support of notice for adjournment sworn by Lusambo, the Bulldozer indicated that he was not available for his judgment, as he had travelled to Pretoria South Africa for medical care.



“I am unable to attend court on the appointed date owing to the fact that I am scheduled to attend medical treatment in the Republic South Africa,” Lusambo stated.



“The nature of the circumstances make it difficult to rearrange my scheduled appointment, as I am in need of urgent medical attention from a specialist in South Africa.”



He urged the Court to grant his application for an adjournment.



Lusambo said the prayer for the granting of his application is not aimed at delaying the prosecution of his case, as justice will be served without any prejudice to the parties.



According to supporting documents from his doctor K.W.E Moeng, Lusambo booked for an appointment on September 16, hence he needs to be excused until September 20 to allow him undergo further medical examination.



“This is to certify that the abovementioned gentleman (Lusambo) is a patient of mine. He is scheduled for a consultation and investigations for his chronic condition on the 16th day of September 2024, in our rooms in Pretoria, South Africa,”read the letter.



“Please allow him leave from his duties or commitments from the 16th – 20th of September 2024, to allow for the above said activity.”



Magistrate Kasanda granted the application and rescheduled judgement date to September 26.



Lusambo is facing three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses who were scheduled to testify before magistrate Faidess Hamaundu in a matter where he is accused of posessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime, engaging in tax evasion among other charges.



Allegations in the three counts are that Lusambo between February 1, April 1 and April 30,2022 in order to obstruct the due course of justice endeavored to disuade or prevent Cosmas Chalusa, Enerst Sumani and Mundia Mataa to give evidence as witnesses before court.



By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba