Lusambo plans to write a book about his prosecution



THE time behind bars and the court cases that Bowman Lusambo is going through has ignited a new passion as the former Lusaka Province minister plans to write a book on the ordeal.



Lusambo informed the Lusaka Magistrate Court of his plans to write a book on his Prosecution, stating that he has gone through a lot since 2021.



This was after the chief resident magistrate, Davies Chibwili jokingly suggested that Lusambo should consider writing a book because the former Kabushi member of parliament had so much to tell the court that he started wandering off the topic in giving his testimony.



“I know Mr Lusambo you have a lot to talk about, you should consider writing a book, and include everything, but I will need you to focus on the matter at hand,” Chimbwili guided with a smile on his face.



Lusambo in response said he had plans of writing one as he has been prosecuted since 2021.



“In fact your honour, am thinking of writing one, I have been prosecuted since 2021, I have a lot to say,” he said.



Meanwhile, the court heard how Lusambo acquired a lot of allowances from his campaign works since the times of former late President Rupiah Banda.



Lusambo said as a campaign manager for the youths during the Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD) era, he used to move with the President and got about K70 to K100 million as allowances plus other monies for campaigns.



He told the court that campaign money has no receipts to prove that one got the money at a particular time.



Lusambo AKA the Bulldozer also refuted the testimony of a State witness who said he built his house in Chamba valley at K17.6 million.



“The State witness did not state the correct position when he said I built my house at K17.6 million, the correct position is I built the house at K1.6 million and the documents are there to show,” he said.



Lusambo said he was surprised by the information he heard from the State witness that his property was standing at 0.8920 hectares.



“I don’t know that plot, mine is 892 hectares not what the state calculated, the calculation was being calculated on the land I don’t know, I don’t own the 0.8920 hectares,” he said.



Furthermore, Lusambo has rehired the lawyers he fired two days ago in court.



The lawyers informed the court when placing themselves on record again.



“We have just been re-appointed by our client, Mr. C Changano from D Findlay associates and Makebi Zulu advocates will be representing the accused from now,” the defence stated.



In this case, Lusambo pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime and is currently on defence after the court found him with a case to answer.



Trial continues today



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 12, 2025