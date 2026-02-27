M23 WARLORD SULTANI MAKENGA APPARENTLY ‘DIES’ IN A KAMPALA HOSPITAL

KAMPALA — Shockwaves are rippling across the Great Lakes region after the rebel group March 23 Movement (M23) claimed its longtime battlefield commander Sultani Makenga has DIED from injuries in Kampala.

In a dramatic communiqué from Goma dated February 25, the rebels say Makenga was wounded on February 24 and later succumbed to his injuries at a Ugandan hospital.

The statement, signed by Chief of Staff Alumba Lukamba Omokoko, describes Makenga’s death as a “huge loss” to their so-called revolutionary struggle.

But here’s the twist  — there is STILL NO independent confirmation from Kinshasa, regional mediators, or the United Nations.

 DRONE STRIKE DRAMA

Makenga’s reported death comes just days after a deadly drone strike near Rubaya that killed M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma.

Sources say Makenga was near the blast zone when the strike happened. Was he critically wounded there? Was he secretly evacuated to Kampala? The full story remains murky.

Meanwhile, M23 is accusing the Kinshasa government of violating the Doha peace framework — escalating tensions even further.

⚔️ WHO WAS MAKENGA?

Born in Rutshuru, North Kivu, Makenga wasn’t just another commander. He was widely seen as the military backbone of M23’s operations in eastern DR Congo for over a decade.

If confirmed, his death could:

 Shake up M23’s command structure

 Intensify factional power struggles

️ Complicate fragile ceasefire talks

 Shift the entire trajectory of the eastern Congo conflict

For now, it’s a waiting game. No official word yet from the Congolese government.

Is this the end of an era for M23 — or the beginning of a new, more dangerous chapter?