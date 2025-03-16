Macky 2 to contest the Nchanga Constituency Parliament seat in the 2026

ACCLAIMED artiste and music producer Mulaza Kaira, alias Macky 2, has announced that he will contest the Nchanga Constituency Parliament seat in the 2026 General Elections.



“I am planning to run for Parliament in 2026, Nchanga Constituency. Join me, join the movement, let’s change our country for the better,” Kaira said on his Facebook page.



The artiste has also challenged youth to step up and be counted and prove that they are capable contributing to the country’s development agenda.

“I think right now is the right time that you and me stand up and show the world what we could be if we decide to contribute positively to our country. It’s time that we decide to contribute positively to our country,” Kaira said.



“I am calling on all the young leaders to step up and join the movement of the young people,” the Nangu banchinge singer said.

Kaira, 40, added that there is more to him than his musical background and the Kopala lingo ascribed to him because of the socially constructed norms about him.



“Am more than what you hear when you listen to my music, am more than what you see when you watch any of my content on social media,” he adds.

The artiste also stresses the need to prove that youths are ready to take up leadership roles but changing the narrative that they are incapable to lead.



“…I think partly we are to blame for the way the nation or the the leaders, or the grown folk….I don’t think we have shown them that we can be more than the stereotypes that they see.



We are more than the way we talk to what we wear”.

The philanthropist adds that the motivation behind his open declaration to contest the parliamentary seat is inspired by the “Youth movement”.



Born on 10 October 1984, Kaira, is a Zambian hip hop musician, singer, songwriter, record producer and Actor.[

He is known for participating in the ninth season of Big Brother Africa, where he placed third in the competition.

Kaira is from Chingola, Zambia, and runs the Macky 2 Hope Foundation, which supports orphans and vulnerable children.

